Fun Family Friday Activity Bags distributed Wednesday by library
During the week of New Year’s, the Fun Family Friday Activity Bags will be distributed on Wednesday.
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday — or on Wednesday for the holidays — at both library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday — or on Wednesdays for the holidays.
The libraries are open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations in Ludington and Scottville. For the holidays, the Mason County District Library will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it’s all about the holidays. There are a variety of holiday themed crafts and activities. This week, there will be a holiday bag for the adults as well. These packets are intended to be a no stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity.