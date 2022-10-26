Galvin Cello Quartet performs Friday in Hart
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will continue its 2022-23 season on Friday when it presents the Galvin Cello Quartet in concert.
The concert will be held in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium, middle school at 308 W. Johnson St. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and individual tickets will be available at the door for $15.
Composed of members from China, Brazil, South Korea and the U.S., the Galvin Cello Quartet burst onto the scene after capturing the silver medal at the 2021 Fischoff Competition, then won the 2022 Victor Elmaleh Competition and joined the Concert Artists Guild roster.
Cellists Sihao He, Sydney Lee, Haddon Kay, and Luiz Fernando Venturelli met as students at Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music in the studio. The quartet takes its name from the Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall at Bienen.
The Galvin Quartet incorporates virtuosity and uniqueness through every individual bringing their own artistic nuance to the ensemble.
Using the limitless range of a cello ensemble, the group’s mission is to bring together new works from diverse cultural backgrounds while seeking to establish the cello quartet as a core part of the classical music world.
Reserve tickets by contacting Artistic Director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hartseries.org.