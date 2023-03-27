Garden tips series offered at Ludington Senior Center in April
Join the Mason County Garden Club at 1 p.m. every Wednesday in April for gardening tips and landscaping ideas.
The club will be available every week at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The first session on Wednesday, April 5, is titled, “What’s in Your Yard?”
During the April 5 session, Sharon Morman will be discussing the relationship of gardens to the overall health and beauty of the ecosystem in the area.
Other titles of workshop titles for the remainder of the series will include “Proper Patio Pot Planting,” “Vegetable Garden: Planning for Canning,” and “Fairy Gardens/Deer Resistant Plants/Sun or Shade Plants.”
The gardening workshops are free, but the senior center asks that those interested in participating RSVP by calling (231) 845-6841.