Great Lakes Environmental Festival coming to Manistee
The second annual Great Lakes Environmental Festival is coming to Manistee April 21-23.
There will be many environmental experts and advocates presenting information about climate change, sustainable living, and renewable energy. There will be movies, videos made by students, fun-filled activities for children, the Coast Guard with a rescue demonstration on the lake, an expo exhibit and so much more.
This entire weekend is free and the community is invited to attend and listen to many speakers to learn about effective ways to help the environment.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21 at the West Shore Community College building in downtown Manistee. Speakers, movies and student videos will be presented.
On Saturday, April 22, the Environmental Expo will be at the Wagoner Center, 260 St. Mary’s Pkwy from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A shuttle is available to take participants between the two sites. The movies and student videos will be presented at West Shore Community College.
The children’s movie, “The Lorax,” will begin at 10 a.m. at the Vogue Theatre. The cost is 25 cents. Children’s activities will be ongoing throughout the day.
On Sunday, April 23, there will be an environmental worship service at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 412 Fourth St.
A group of students from Bear Lake High School have made some videos and there are also videos from other students.
Come support students and the environment.
For more information, visit the festival website at www.glef.us.