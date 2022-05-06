Group to talk Ukraine support strategies May 12
The Indivisible team in Ludington has arranged a meeting to discuss ideas and develop plans for additional ways to demonstrate our support for the Ukrainian people. The meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, May 12 in the Red Room at Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St.
This is an open meeting for all who stand with the Ukrainian people. Thousands of dollars have been raised already in the Ludington community, but the need for humanitarian aid is virtually endless. So many domestic issues in the country require attention, it is understandable why attention to the war has waned somewhat. But the suffering of the Ukrainian people has intensified, not waned.
The Indivisible group feels that U.S. citizens are challenged to re-energize their tangible support for Ukraine with ongoing fundraising efforts.