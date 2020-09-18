Hansen Road work starts Monday in Amber Township
SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced Thursday that Hansen Road east of LaSalle Road and to U.S. 31 will close to traffic starting Monday.
The road commission’s contractor, J&N Construction of Gaylord, will be working to remove stumps and brush, do some asphalt crushing and shaping, earthwork, culvert replacements, widening of the roadway, ditching, flattening slopes, putting in an aggregate base and do some asphalt paving and restoration.
The project expected to be completed by Nov. 15, according to a release from the road commission.
The project costs $540,000 with funding coming from the Federal Highway Administration, the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Mason County Road Commission.
A detour will be put into place which will included Hansen and Stiles roads, U.S. 10, the U.S. 31 bypass and U.S. 31.