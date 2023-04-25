Hart Community Performing Arts Series to feature Los Angeles Guitar Quartet May 1
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will conclude it 2022-23 season with a concert by the world-renowned Los Angeles Guitar Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium at 308 W. Johnson St. in Hart.
The Grammy award-winning LAGQ is composed of four uniquely accomplished musicians bringing a new energy to the concert stage with programs ranging from bluegrass to bach.
The group constantly plays to sold-out houses worldwide. Their inventive, critically acclaimed transcriptions of concert masterworks provide a fresh look at the music of the past, while their interpretations of works from the contemporary and world-music realms continually break new ground. Programs including Latin, African, far east, Irish, folk and American classics transport listeners around the world in a single concert experience.
Tickets are available for this concert. To reserve tickets, contact artistic director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hartseries.org.