Hart Community Performing Arts to return
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will return with a full slate of concerts scheduled for the 2021-22 season. Since its inception in 1999, the series has presented 139 concerts offering live performances of classical music, jazz, voice and dance to its audiences and has become a vital part of the cultural life of the community.
In March of 2020, the 20th season of the series was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hart Community Performing Arts Association initially made plans to resume the series in fall 2020,
The association has gone more 18 months without presenting a concert and, despite the excitement about the coming season, still faces substantial challenges. According to series director Tom Kirk, the association will need to develop additional means of support.
“We’re still going to be dealing with some uncertainties,” Kirk said. “While we have surveyed our patrons and many have expressed tremendous support for the return of the series, we know that some may still be uncomfortable about attending live events in an indoor setting. We are watching the COVID situation closely and will be carefully following all recommendations offered by the CDC and the District Health Department No. 10. The health and safety of our audience members are of utmost importance to us.”
The series will return on Oct. 29 with a concert by the Alliance Brass Quintet. Other artists and programs will follow throughout the winter and spring of 2022.
“I’m excited to present these fine artists this year,” Kirk said, “and I’m hopeful that our audiences will return in the same numbers as in past seasons.”
FULL SCHEDULE
Oct. 29, the Alliance Brass Quintet
Nov. 19, Dominic Cheli, classical pianist
Dec. 5, Vocalists John & Gillian Riesen, “A Holiday Concert”
Jan. 23, The Argus String Quartet
Feb. 25, Dave Bennett, “Kings of Swings”
April 8, Otis and Haruko Murphy, classical saxophonist, pianist
May 6, Carrie Newcomer, singer-songwriter
Season tickets for the 2021-2022 Hart Community Performing Arts Series are now on sale. Those interested in purchasing tickets can find full information on the Association’s website, www.hartseries.org or they can contact Kirk at tomkirk@hart.org.