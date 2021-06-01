With COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, District Health Department No. 10 is bringing it to the community through off-site vaccine clinics. No appointment is needed – just walk into any clinic to receive your vaccine. All clinics will have Pfizer for 12 and older and most will have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those age 18 and older.
The following counties currently have off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled:
Mason County
Today, 2-6 p.m.m Ludington High School
Wednesday, June 9, noon-2 p.m., Caritas Food Pantry, Custer
Wednesday, June 23, 9 a.m.-noon, Mason County District Library, Ludington
Manistee County
Wednesday, June 9, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Manistee High School
Thursday, June 10, 3-6 p.m., Iron Fish Distillery, Thompsonville
Lake County
Today, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bread of Life Food Pantry, Baldwin
Oceana County
Today, noon-5 p.m., Pentwater Public School Cafeteria
Monday, June 7, 1-6 p.m., Shelby High School
Tuesday, June 22, July 13, and Aug. 10, 4-7 p.m., New Era Farmer’s Market, New Era
Newaygo County
Today, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Hesperia Community School Gym
Wednesday, June 9 and June 30, 8:30-9:30 a.m., TrueNorth Food Distribution, Fremont
Crawford County
Today, 2-7 p.m., Grayling Middle School Gymnasium
Wexford County
Today, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Kirtland Terrace Apartments, Cadillac
Thursday, June 3, 3-5 p.m., Cadillac United Methodist Church
Monday, June 7, 3-6 p.m., Cadillac Jr. High School Cafeteria
Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Harbor View Apartments, Cadillac
Friday, July 16, 5-7 p.m., Manton Truck Show, Downtown Manton