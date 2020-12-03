Health department launches COVID-19 hotline, email address
District Health Department No. 10 has announced a new COVID-19 hotline and email address for people to call or email their COVID-related questions.
The hotline number is (231) 305-8675 and email address is covid@dhd10.org.
The hotline and email will be monitored Monday through Friday during regular business hours and inquiries returned as quickly as possible. The hotline is not staffed after business hours, on weekends, or holidays.
When calling the COVID hotline, callers will be directed to a voicemail and asked to leave their name, phone number and a brief message. The hotline staff will do its best to return calls the same day, however, due to the large volume of calls, it may take one business day to respond. Staff will make two attempts to return voicemails left on the hotline at two different times of the day and will leave a general message for a call back if there is no answer.
Callers should be aware that when the staff returns calls, the phone number will be different from the hotline number on caller ID.
Individuals are also free to email their COVID-specific questions to the health department via email as well.
Answers to many questions are already available at www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.