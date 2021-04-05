District Health Department No. 10 announced that it will no longer provide daily COVID-19 case numbers on its website, its data dashboard, its social media pages or to community stakeholders. Instead, it will now make updates on a weekly basis each Monday.
Updates will include data from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week. The April 5 update will include data from Friday and Saturday, April 2 and 3.
The next update, on Monday, April 12, will include data from Sunday, April 4 through Saturday, April 10.
Since March 2020, the health department has provided daily COVID-19 updates through these various channels.
“As we continue to focus efforts on vaccine distribution, contact tracing and COVID-19 prevention, we felt the time was right to change to a weekly update,” Kevin Hughes, health officer for District Health Department No. 10, stated in a release.
COVID-19 data, including county-level data, can still be found on a daily basis on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) coronavirus website.
Email covid@dhd10.org with questions.
For COVID-19 vaccine information, visit us at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay informed, sign up for public health alerts at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.