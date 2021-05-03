Health department to offer vaccine clinics on Tuesdays
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available and vaccine clinics are slowing down, District Health Department No. 10 is scheduling first-dose clinics each Tuesday in all 10 local offices. Starting Tuesday, May 11, clinic times are from 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. and from 1:30 to 6:20.
All three vaccines — Pfizer for those 16 and older, and Moderna or Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older — are available. Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be scheduled at first-dose clinic visits.
To schedule an appointment online, go to www.dhd10.org/schedule. If you do not have access to a computer or the internet, call 888-217-3904. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome during Tuesday clinic days.
District Health Department No. 10 serves Mason, Manistee, Oceana, Lake, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Crawford, Kalkaska and Wexford counties.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.