Hemlock woolly adelgid workshop is Aug. 31 in Pentwater
There will be a workshop about identifying and preventing the spread of invasive species Hemlock woolly adelgid at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Park Place, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater.
Drew Rayner of the Michigan Department of National Resources, and Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, will lead a workshop addressing how to identify the invasive species; how to stop its spread; treatment methods available; strategies for treatment of trees.
The adelgid is an invasive pest that kills most of the hemlocks it infests within a few years, often leaving entire groves dead. In lower Michigan, most hemlocks live within a few miles of one of the Great Lakes. They keep temperatures in these environments cool, allowing heat-sensitive species of fish, animals and plants to thrive where they would otherwise be absent.
The tiny pests cannot fly, but hitch rides on animals, vehicles, and on nursery stock, logs and firewood, dispersing effectively into new areas. Most hemlocks have been killed in regions that have not acted aggressively to track and treat infestations. However, many state, local and federal agencies in Michigan are cooperating on public and private properties to identify infestations and halt the spread of the species Michigan. More than 170 million hemlocks in the state are at risk. The lakeshore communities in Oceana and Mason counties are fast becoming critical centers of hemlock woolly infestation and are currently the target of efforts to stop its spread.
Those planning to attend the workshop should RSVP to via email to dani.mcgarry@macd.org by Aug. 29th to reserve your seat. Space is limited.
The workshop is being hosted by the NCBA Conservation Organization, which is chartered by the State of Michigan to acquire land within the North Central Beach Association for conservation in perpetuity. These lands are open to Michigan residents for low-impact use such as walking, bird watching and nature study.