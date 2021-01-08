House of Flavors sponsors match for downtown Ludington gift certificates Monday
Inspired by Consumer’s Energy’s Our Town promotion, House of Flavors has donated $10,000 to run a third dollar-for-dollar match program when purchasing Downtown Ludington gift certificates.
The announcement was made on Dec. 31 during the weekly Downtown Ludington that the downtown business and one of the area’s largest employers would be contributing to a buy-one-get-one program to match gift certificate orders made via Downtown Ludington’s online store on Jan. 11, 2021. This round will follow the same rules as previous Our Town promotions. The match is up to $100 per household. Those who have purchased in the first two rounds are exempt in order to allow more households to take advantage of the program.
“Our community came out in support of our businesses this holiday season, which was great to see,” said Jen Tooman, marketing and communications director for the Downtown Ludington Board. “We want to keep that momentum going through the quiet season and this program from House of Flavors Manufacturing is going to help us do just that.”
The program will launch at noon on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at https://shop.downtownludington.org. The option to pay forward matched certificates to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital’s healthcare workers will be available again this round.
The Downtown Ludington Board is a nonprofit organization that aims to support businesses within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district via special events and marketing. For more information, visit www.downtownludington.org or the Downtown Ludington Facebook page.