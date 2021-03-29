On Tuesday, U.S. Rep Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, announced the start of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for high-school students throughout Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.
“The Congressional Art Competition offers a great way for students to demonstrate their skill and ability,” Huizenga said. “I look forward to seeing students across West Michigan put their creative and artistic talents on full display.”
All original entries should be submitted to Huizenga’s Office in Grandville. Entries are limited to one per student. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 19.
The submissions will be reviewed by a panel of local art and design professionals. The top 12 student-artists will be invited to attend a reception where the winner will be announced in early May. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel that connects the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building. The winning artist will also have the opportunity to attend a national meeting of student-artists in Washington, D.C.
The second- and third-place artists will have their work put on display in Huizenga’s Grandville office.
The rules for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition can be found at www.house.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/2021-rules-for-students-and-teachers.pdf.
Call (616) 570-0917 with questions regarding the rules, the competition itself, submitting a piece of art, or to arrange an art drop-off.