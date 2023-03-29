Humankind presents April film series at Vogue Theatre
The West Shore Community College Humankind series will present a film series throughout the month of April at the Vogue Theatre in Manistee.
The college and the Vogue are presenting films that offer various insights into the Humankind theme for the 2022-23 year, which is the future of work.
• “Tommy Boy” will be shown at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5;
• “Up in the Air” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11;
• “The Big Short” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18; and
• “The Cabin in the Woods” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28.
The films are free to attend, and there will be free pop and popcorn for each attendee.
“We are excited for our continued collaboration with the WSCC Humankind series this spring,” said Kelsey Rhodes, general manager of operations at the Vogue. “The future of work is such a timely topic for our society, and we welcome the community to the theatre for a variety of films that speak to this theme and the possibilities for what the future of work might look like. Film provides a unique opportunity to envision and contemplate and reflect, and we look forward to the conversations that will be sparked by the magic of cinema.”
The Vogue is at 383 River St., Manistee.
Humankind is West Shore Community College’s cultural arts and lecture series.
For more information about the series, visit the WSCC website or email humankind@westshore.edu.