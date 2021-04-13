Humankind series to conclude with film presentation Friday
VICTORY TWP. — The final virtual presentation for West Shore Community College’s Humankind series on the British Isles will be the presentation of the movie “2 Holtwood Cottages: A Winterage,” and a talk with filmmakers Lucy Cash and Mark Jeffery, at 7 p.m. Friday.
During this event, Cash and Jeffery will premiere their new movie, which explores experiences of loss in rural Derbyshire — from day-to-day activities of laying a hedge or tending to a milking parlor, to the loss of a father, to the paintings of Andrew Wyeth.
“We’re very excited to have Lucy Cash and Mark Jeffery joining us for this movie presentation,” said WSCC art professor Eden Ünlüata-Foley, who is a member of the college’s Humankind planning team. “This collaborative work addresses important social and cultural changes in rural England, and it also affords us the opportunity to reflect on rural life as an important inspirational subject to study in art.”
The movie presentations will be followed by an artist talk and time for questions and discussion with the audience. The event is accessible via Zoom at https://zoom.us/s/98587007033
This event is part of WSCC’s Humankind which has focused on England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Like all presentations in the series, this event is totally free and open to everyone.
For more information about the humankind series, visit www.humankindwscc.org, contact humankind@westshore.edu, or find the Humankind series on Facebook.