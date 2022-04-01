Humankind series to explore automation in the workforce
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series is hosting a discussion titled “The Current Impact of Automation on the American Workforce” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.
The presentation will take place via Zoom at the following link: bit.ly/humankindwinter2022. It will be recorded and posted on the college’s YouTube page afterward.
The presentation will be conducted by Kellon Petzak, WSCC professor of information technology,
Petzak will explain how the current digital revolution is reshaping the American workforce. “Audience members looking to decide on a career path or make a change in their career will learn more about how developing technologies are having an impact on the workforce,” Petzak said. “Anyone with young people in their life or those looking for a career changes can benefit from this discussion.”
Humankind is WSCC’s cultural arts and lecture series. This year’s theme is “Movement.” For more information about the series, visit westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu.
For more information about this event, contact Petzak at kpetzak@westshore.edu.