Huron-Manistee National Forests waive fees for National Public Lands Day
The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most day-use recreation sites in the Huron-Manistee National Forests on Saturday, Sept. 26, in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
The National Public Lands Day fee waiver does not apply to camping fees or day-use fees at open sites in the Manistee National Forest that are managed by concessionaire American Land and Leisure.
The Forest Service will offer one additional fee-free opportunity in 2020, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The fee waivers are made possible by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Other federal land management agencies, including the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, determine their own fee waiver schedules.
For more information about fee waivers at specific recreation sites, contact the Huron-Manistee National Forests district offices in Baldwin/White Cloud at (231) 745-4631; Cadillac/Manistee at (231) 577-8902; Huron Shores at (989) 739-0728; or the Mio Ranger Station at (989) 826-3252.