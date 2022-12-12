Improv workshop coming to arts center

Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely later in the day. High 39F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening then becoming windy with precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.