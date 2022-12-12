Improv workshop coming to arts center
The Comedy Project, a Grand Rapids-based theater troupe, is offering a relaxed and inviting chance to dip your toes into the fun of improv comedy during a two-hour workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. Registration is $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
All workshop participants will receive admission to “The Comedy Project Presents Improv!” performance on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
During the workshop, the Comedy Project will introduce participants to a variety of exercises and improv games similar to what one might see on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” These games are designed to get people playing together, laughing, and practicing new skills. Participants can expect a highly interactive, supportive and fun experience.
The Comedy Project is a comedy theater and moonshine bar in Grand Rapids’ vibrant Westside Business District. The project opened its doors in 2019 after a successful crowdfunding campaign.