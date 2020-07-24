Inside Out program now on display in Ludington
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is collaborating with the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) to bring the popular Inside Out program to the area, with art pieces on display throughout downtown Ludington this summer and fall.
Now in its 11th year, Inside Out brings high-quality reproductions from the DIA’s collection to outdoor venues throughout Michigan.
Originally slated to begin during the spring, the program was delayed due to COVID-19. Now, LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said the arts center is thrilled to get the displays underway.
“LACA is very excited that the DIA has chosen Ludington as one of the host sites this summer,” Skinner said. “This is a great opportunity for our community and visitors to experience world-renowned, high-quality artwork.
“This is a perfect social-distancing activity for the whole family. Best of all, (the entries) are all within walking or biking distance.”
The seven artworks on display in Ludington include “Nocturne In Black and Gold, the Falling Rocket” by James Abbott McNeill Whistler; “Bank of the Oise at Auvers” by Vincent Van Gogh; “Savoy Ballroom” by Reginald Marsh; “Seascape Sunset” by Martin Johnson Heade; “Mother and Child” by Solomon Irein Wangboje; “Summer” by Thomas Wilmer Dewing; and “Mexican Pueblo” by Jose Clemente Orozco.
The venues for the reproductions include LACA, the Ludington branch of the Mason County District Library, Waterfront Park, Ludington Municipal Marina and Rotary Park, with both LACA and Waterfront Park hosting two artworks.
There is an eighth reproduction that is part of Ludington’s Inside Out program this summer, according to Skinner. However, the artwork is only in Ludington during part of the day.
“There are two reproductions of Martin Johnson Heade’s ‘Seascape Sunset,’” Skinner said. “In addition to being on display at the point in Waterfront Park near the entry to Harbor View Marina ‘Seascape Sunset’ will also be displayed aboard the SS Badger for travelers to view.
“As far as I know this is the first time a piece from the Inside Out program has ever been outside of Michigan, let alone a traveling piece.”
Inside Out is a popular component of the DIA’s community engagement efforts. During the past 11 years, the museum has partnered with more than 100 communities and engaged tens of thousands of residents with art in places where they live, work and play.
In addition to the Metro Detroit area installations, the 2020 Inside Out program also features five special installations in Northern Michigan. Joining Ludington are Mackinac Island, Bellaire, Douglas and Hancock.
LACA is encouraging area residents and visitors to share their favorite Inside Out artwork with their friends and family on social media with the #LACAInsideOut hashtag, and to post selfies with the pieces as well.
The Inside|Out program will be on display through mid-November.
For more information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or find the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Facebook.