Invasive species treatment, removal April 12 at Cartier Park
Help treat and remove a variety of invasive plant species at Cartier Park on Tuesday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.
A discussion to identify these plants will take place before the work begins. AFFEW partners with the City of Ludington, the Mason-Lake Conservation District and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to eradicate aggressive plants.
The groups will be working on barberry during Tuesday’s event.
Participants are encouraged to wear long pants, sleeves and gloves. Shovels and clippers are helpful.
The invasive species treatment could be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Meet across from the dog park.
For more information, visit www.affew.org/2022/02/14/invasive-species-program-2.