Invasive species eradication May 10 at Cartier Park
AFFEW, Mason-Lake Conservation District, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and the City of Ludington are partnering to eradicate garlic mustard from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 10 at Cartier Park. Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt and closed-toe shoes.
Participants will meet across from the dog park at the north end of Rath Avenue in the park. The event will be held in fair weather, and sometimes wraps up early, depending on site conditions.
For more information, visit www.affew.org or www.affew.org/2022/02/14/invasive-species-program-2.