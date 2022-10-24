Italic calligraphy workshop coming to LACA
Ellen Niemann’s four-part italic calligraphy workshop will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on four consecutive Saturdays, starting Oct. 29.
Registration is $75 for LACA members, $80 for non-members, and includes supplies. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Learn how to write italic calligraphy, perfect for addressing holiday cards and gift tags. Students will receive a starter kit that includes a felt tip calligraphy pen, guideline sheets, sample sheets to follow, and other items to make their experience fun.
Niemann asks that students bring a desire to learn, patience, and a commitment to all four classes. Each lesson will build on the previous one.
Niemann is a self-taught artist who has experience in calligraphy, mixed media, and watercolor. Her current focus is on watercolor florals. She has practiced and taught calligraphy for more than 30 years. Niemann is an active member of the LACA Visual Arts Critique Group. Her artwork at is available at LACA and Art On The Town Gallery in Pentwater.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.