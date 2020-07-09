Mason County residents dawned their positive patriotic decorations to join in the Our Patriotic Space decorating contest over during the Fourth of July weekend. The contestants were asked to decorate their outdoor spaces to help bring an overall patriotic spirit to resident and visitors alike. The Ludington Area Jaycees initially came up with the idea for the decorating contest when facing the difficult reality that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to reshape the Freedom Festival for 2020.
“We as the Jaycees wanted to create and event to bring light to a difficult time,” Jaycees President Angela Rickett said.
Almost 2,000 individuals voted in the inaugural contest, which boasted prize money of $2,020 in total to the first-, second-, third-, and fourth-place winners.
The winner, taking home the first-place prize, winning $875.00, was Lindsay Murphy.
“I love the Fourth of July and have always decorated like this. It was very exciting to me to finally have a contest I have trained for my entire adult life,” Murphy said.
Other winners were Kim Nelson in fourth place, winning $245; Kristin Grimm in third place, winning $350; and Jeanne Schroeder Knuth in second place, winning $550.
Initially the young professionals organization had only planned on Our Patriotic Space being a one-time contest, but due to the dozens of Mason County residents have already expressed interest in participating in next year’s contest, organizers are now planning to make it a staple in the Freedom Festival.
“This year we were forced to look for new ways to celebrate the Fourth of July,” stated Brooke Klein, a member of the Jaycees. “I am excited that this contest took off, and hope the event continues to grow and spread positive patriotic spirit for years to come.”
For more information about the Ludington Area Jaycees, find them Facebook, or visit www.ludingtonareajaycees.org.