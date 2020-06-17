PFLAG Manistee will host its next meeting on June 21 via Zoom, and Jeanne Butterfield rom the Manistee Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative will be the guest speaker.
Jeanne is a native of Michigan who grew up in the Detroit area and graduated from Michigan State University before heading to Boston to earn a master's degree in theology and to attend law school. After working as an immigration lawyer and national immigration policy advocate in Boston and Washington, D.C. for 40 years, she retired to Manistee full time in 2014 , and has been engaged in local social justice and arts initiatives here. Jeanne will talk about the work she has spearheaded to promote justice and equality for all citizens of northwestern Michigan. She will join us in our discussion about how we can identify white privilege and fight racism in the area.
Those able to attend should send their name and email address to lindakarle@earthlink.net. Information about the group's topic will be sent to all who register, and the link to the Zoom meeting will be sent on Friday, June 19.
For more information, call Linda Karle-Nelson at (231) 398-3340.