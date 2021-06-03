June crEATivity Art Kits available today
Create your own bendy-wire human figure, inspired by the work of artist and sculpture Alberto Giacometti with this month’s free crEATivity Art Kits.
The kits are available at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., as well as at Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville and at the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
Known for his small yet elongated sculptures Giacometti was one of the most important sculptors of the 20th century. His work was particularly influenced by artistic styles such as Cubism and Surrealism.
In addition to information about Giacometti, this month’s free art kit includes instructions to help people create their own human figure sculpture. The kits also include the following supplies, 4 feet of wire, three sheets of aluminum foil, scissors and an Indian Summer applesauce snack and spoon.
“The ‘crEATivity Art Kits’ are designed to get free art supplies and art education lessons into the hands of underserved children and adults in and around Mason County as LACA attempts to feed creativity throughout our community,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
LACA is a volunteer organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen the community through arts advocacy. The arts center’s goal is to foster a community where arts and culture bring people together, feed the creative spirit and fuel community growth.
“What better way to meet these goals than to distribute free art supplies and instruction to our community members,” Skinner added.
Through a partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, LACA will distribute 200 art kits each month to community members who would benefit from expressing themselves through art. Art kits will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning the first Friday of each month. LACA will also be distributing a limited number of art kits each month.
Each kit includes simple step-by-step instructions, all of the materials needed to complete the project, information about the artist or art movement that inspired the project and a healthy snack.
The art kits are made available thanks in part to donations from Pennies From Heaven Foundation, the Youth Advisory Committee of the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, Women Who Care of Mason County, Indian Summer, Engine Creative LLC, the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library.
For information about helping LACA fund the project, contact Skinner at 9231) 845-2787 or email director@ludingtonartscenter.org.