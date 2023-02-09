Kara Rose bringing 11-week teen acting program to LACA
Kara Rose will host an 11-week teen acting program introducing students to the foundation of acting. It starts Monday, March 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Students 13 to 18 years old are invited to join Rose for her program on Mondays, March 6, 13 and 20; April 3, 10, 17 and 24; and May 1, 8, 15 and 22. There is no program on Mar. 27.
The program will introduce the foundations of acting, consisting of group exercises to develop physical and vocal awareness, concentration, imagination and trust with scene partners. Students will be guided through developing their creative processes using monologues, scene work, and exercises in observational awareness. Students will participate in a scene showcase at 7 p.m. on May 22. Registration is $110 and can be done online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Rose is a 1995 graduate of Ludington High School. She studied theater performance at Western Michigan University and was a working actress in Los Angeles for many years. She returned to Ludington to be closer to family.
Her theater credits include Lady Teazle in “The School for Scandal,” Elizabeth in “Frankenstein,” Antigone in “Antigone,” Ophelia in “Hamlet,” Titania and Helena in different productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Mariana in “Measure for Measure,” and Beatrice in “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Rose also performed in TV productions of “The Gilmore Girls,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “All About Jim,” “The West Wing,” “Charmed” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” On film, she has made appearances in “Little Black Book,” “Day of Conception” and “Dead and Gone.”
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, the arts center hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. LACA’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.