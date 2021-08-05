One Tuesday, Aug. 10, Ken Cooper will present at the free Tuesday morning lecture series Talks, Tunes and Tours. At 10 a.m. as Cooper will reflect the past 50 years as an artist and educator.
Talks, Tunes and Tours is a part of Midweek Mornings in Manistee, a collaborative program between the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Vogue Theatre and Old Kirke Museum. For more information on how to register for this free event, visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org/MidweekMornings.
It will be 50 years this month since Cooper’s artwork was first shown nationally when his “Descending Envelope” was a part of the National Drawing and Small Sculpture exhibition at Ball State University in Indiana. Since that time, Cooper has gone on to have numerous one-man shows of his paintings both here in the U.S. and in the U.K. He spent more than a decade working with Britain’s National Trust, English foundations, museums and historic sites, in addition to a 27-year career as an art educator.
Starting Friday, the Ramsdell will welcomes visitors to experience Cooper’s collection from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Sept. 15.
To register for this free exhibit and for additional information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org and click “Buy Tickets” in the upper left-hand corner. All are welcome to the opening reception on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations are not required for the reception and the event is free and open to the public.