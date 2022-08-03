Kit Holmes returns to Old Kirke Museum Thursday
Kit Holmes will return to the Old Kirke Museum’s free “First Person Stories & Songs” series on Thursday with a mix of original music and cover songs about summer romance. Holmes wowed the crowds in 2020 and 2021 and this year adds even more to her breathtaking brand of piano and vocal-based pop, jazz, Americana, blues and more.
As a performer, Holmes strikes an intimate chord through her clear, expressive voice and natural gifts on piano, guitar and a host of other instruments. As an arranger, producer and engineer she expertly lends her innate musicality and technical expertise to bring artistic dreams to life.
From her first self-produced CD in 2004 to her most current releases, Holmes’ songwriting talents and heart-opening performances have earned her the recognition of the music industry, with best song nominations and awards from the Austin Songwriters Group, RoundGlass Music Awards, Just Plain Folks Music Awards, and the Songwriter Serenade Performing Songwriter Competition.
Holmes’s highly acclaimed 2011 “Return to Love” CD was accepted into the Best Pop Vocal Album category of the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, while her 2017 release, “The Bridge,” was recognized in eight categories of the 60th annual Grammys.
To learn more about the multi-talented native Michigander, visit www.kitholmesmusic.com, and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.
The “First Person Stories & Songs” series continues each Thursday morning at 10 a.m. through August.
Also, this summer’s “Museums of the Manistee River Valley” exhibit highlights the small museums in the area, and is on display in the Lower Exhibit Hall along with the priceless Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
The Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation on the museum, located in the oldest Danish Lutheran church building in America at 304 Walnut St., in Manistee.
To learn more about the Old Kirke and its free programs and tours, contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or check out the museum’s Facebook page.