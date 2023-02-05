Knitting Together workshop starts Feb. 14 at LACA
Knitting Together with Deb Borema provides an opportunity for kids, parents, guardians and grandparents to learn to knit together every second Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., in Ludington.
Registration is $5 for LACA members and kids, or $10 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Families can register to participate each month online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Participants will be able to choose a project to work on during the workshop. Borema will provide templates to follow and knitting instruction for all ages and skill levels. Families do not need to attend each month.
The first workshop will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
Borema learned how to knit and sew from her grandmother. She plays an active role in Knittin’ at the Mitten, a supportive group of knitters, crocheters, loomers and spinners who meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at The Mitten Bar in downtown Ludington.
Everyone is eligible to become a LACA member. The Ludington Area Arts Council is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. All LACA members receive base benefits including weekly purchase discounts, special commission rates, and private member-only events. LACA memberships start at $40 per person, are tax-deductible, and valid for one year. Additional perks are based on your chosen level. Learn more about membership levels and purchase your membership online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public during LACA’s business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.