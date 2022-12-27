LACA accepting online submissions for March ‘Honoring Women’s Herstory Month’ exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an exhibit titled, “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine — Honoring Women’s Herstory Month” in March 2023.
According to a press release from LACA, Sacred Feminine is expressed throughout civilizations and cultures. It is the energy that connects people through their bodies to nature, and the cycles of transformation. Feminine energy gives form. It is the receptive, inner directed compliment to masculine energy which is active and outward. Each person embodies both energies regardless of gender expression.
A patriarchal society favors action and force over receptivity and cooperation, logic over intuition, Me over We. The current rise of the Sacred Feminine includes the empowerment of women, the liberation of men from the burden of toxic masculinity and the restoration of balance within society, the environment and each person.
The curators are interested in works that explore creative conceptualizations of the Sacred Feminine in its many forms: the dark, the light, political, social and natural world through all mediums.
Up to two works may be submitted through the Cafe website. Open to all artists regardless of gender orientation.
Entry fee is $30 and allows submission of up to two different works in any 2D or 3D medium for consideration. The fee will not be refunded, in part or in whole, for any reason. In addition, the application and fee do not guarantee acceptance into the exhibit. Payment is by credit card or Paypal only. No checks are accepted.
An Artist Statement (150 words or less) is required that describes how the submitted work expresses the Sacred Feminine.
Visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php... to apply by Jan. 22, 2023.
The exhibition is open to all 2D and 3D artists, national and international, working in all forms of painting, drawing, photography, graphics, digital, and sculpture are eligible. No reproductions or derivatives of original art are accepted.
Entrants must be 18 years of age or older to apply. Submission is exclusively through CAFE — CallForEntry.
The exhibit will be on display in LACA’s main gallery throughout the month of March and the art center will host a free public artist reception from 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 3.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.