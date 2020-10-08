The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announce the return of "Chaotic" Mike Coleman’s popular acrylic pour workshops to its upcoming schedule. Also added to the schedule is a new family pottery workshop and a ceramic holiday platter workshop for adults and older teens.
Coleman’s workshop will return to the main gallery from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. He will guide students through the abstract technique of acrylic pours.
Participants of the one-day workshop will get two canvases to paint with their choice of available colors. The cost is $35 for LACA members and $40 for non-members. Additional canvases and upgrades may be available.
The workshop is open to anyone. Some aprons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Paint is likely to get on clothing, so dress appropriately. Most paintings will be very wet it is recommended to let them sit overnight and pick them up later in the week.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the class is limited to 15 people and face masks must be worn at all times. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/acrylic-pour.
LACA will also be offering a ceramic holiday platter workshop with artist Mary Case. This two-day workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Students will create their platter during the first class and will glaze the platter during the second class. Projects will be available for pickup at LACA the week of Nov. 17.
The cost is $38 for LACA member and $43 for non-members. All materials are included. The class is limited to eight people and face masks must be worn at all times. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site/pottery or call (231) 845-2787.
Case will also be offering a new family pottery workshop on Tuesday afternoons starting at 4 p.m. The family pottery workshops are designed for an adult and child to work together to create a hand-built piece of pottery. Students will choose from a number of different projects. Two workshops are required to complete a project.
The cost is $25 for LACA members and $30 for non-members per session. Price admits one adult and one child and includes supplies.
The class is limited to 8 people and face masks must be worn at all times. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site/pottery.
To register by phone, call (231) 845-2787.