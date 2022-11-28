LACA announces December workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host several fun and festive December workshops this holiday season.
Deb Borema’s cardinal felting workshop on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is $30 for LACA members, $35 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Sheila Preston’s clay fish ornament glazing workshop on Friday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration is $20 for LACA members, $25 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Angela Rozhon of ZooTown Cookies will teach how to decorate six cookies during her Christmas cookie decorating workshop on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Marie Marfia’s pastel ornaments workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies.
Learn more about these workshops and register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops in December, LACA is hosting its annual Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market and Festival of Wreath silent auction. Both are open to the public during LACA’s regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.