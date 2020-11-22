LACA announces Workshops in a Box
Due to the most recent MDHHS order restricting indoor gatherings, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts had to cancel a number of upcoming workshops planned for the next few weeks.
In an effort to keep the creative spirit going, LACA and its workshop instructors will be offering a number of “Workshops in a Box” — boxes that contain the necessary supplies for people to still take part in the workshop individually.
To get things rolling, LACA will be offering its previously scheduled Santa’s Workshop and the Ceramic Holiday Ornament Workshops as box workshops.
In addition to the holiday-themed boxes LACA will also be offering a collage box from Linda Sandow; a clay-mug box, clay-vase box and an EZ-mug box from Mary Case; and a chaotic fish box from Mike Coleman.
Each box includes all of the materials and many of the supplies needed to complete the project, as well as written instructions and a link to an online tutorial.
The pottery-themed projects will need to be returned to be fired. Students will be notified when the final piece is ready for pick up.
Students purchasing Coleman’s chaotic fish box will receive access to a short video with instructions to prep your board and log-in information for a live virtual workshop taking place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16. During the online workshop students will receive instructions from Coleman and will also be able to interact and ask questions.
Boxes cost between $15 and $50 depending on the project. Online orders for can be made at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops.
Boxes are typically available for pick-up three days after purchase at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.