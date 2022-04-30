LACA artists to unveil 2023 ‘nude’ calendar
A group of 12 artists from the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ visual arts critique group and the Wednesday night jam group have teamed up to create a 2023 calendar to benefit the arts center.
The 12-month calendar (January to December) features artists and musicians posed “au natural” with art work or musical instruments. Artists include Linda Sandow, Sally DeFreitas, Brian Kainulainen, Karen Deladurantaye, Chuck Deladurantaye, Sheila Preston, Kathy Barrett, Marion Riedl, Lynda Blankinship, Susan Mayo Griffin, Frank Galante and Kevin Skarritt.
The calendar was the idea of LACA artist and head of the visual arts critique group Linda Sandow; who along with artist Kathy Barrett organized the project and designed the calendar.
The calendar fundraiser will be unveiled during a special reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 in the LACA performance hall. The cost is $10 per calendar with all proceeds going to LACA. The reception will feature snacks and live music from the LACA Wednesday night jam group.
Following the May 4 reception, calendars will be available for purchase, while supplies last, in the LACA gift shop and at the 2022 West Shore Art Fair (July 2-3) in downtown Ludington’s Rotary Park.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. Contact (231) 845-2787 or visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.