LACA August exhibits open Friday, Aug. 6 with public artist reception
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a public artist reception Friday, Aug. 6 celebrating the center’s August exhibits in both the main gallery and the performance hall lobby gallery. The reception is free and open to the public and will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Face masks are currently not required at the art center, but they are highly encouraged.
LACA’s main gallery will play host to the VanWyck Family — Chris, Corinn, Eva, Amelia and Dominic — and their exhibit “VanWyck: Generations of Creative Expression.” This eclectic gallery show will showcase the family’s spanning many artistic disciplines including printmaking, painting, sculpture, mixed-media, photography and writing.
The exhibit features a broad collection of inspired art, featuring politically-driven, whimsical and traditional themes.
On display in the center’s performance hall lobby gallery is “My Backyard: Paintings by Judy Peters,” featuring artwork created in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, acrylic, collage and mixed-media. The exhibit showcases the natural beauty of the Hamlin Lake area and the adjacent Nordhouse Wilderness area, which Peters calls home.
Peters has been teaching and painting in the area for more than 40 years. She uses watercolor, acrylic, collage and mixed-media in her works and occasionally incorporates her prints in her mixed media work. She begins her work using a layering process building on the textures created by the media and a response to the nuances of the work itself.
Both exhibits will be on display Aug. 6-27 and can be viewed for free during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Ludington Area Center is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.