LACA extends courtyard concerts through October
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has extended its outdoor, socially distanced Courtyard Concerts series through the month of October.
The Tuesday evening concerts take place in the LACA courtyard and feature a pair of performances by a different musical artist each week.
Upcoming Courtyard Concerts include performances by Ed Santarelli on Sept. 22; Jimmy Coup on Sept. 29; Cheryl Wolfram on Oct. 6; Taylor Makowicki on Oct. 13; Greg Kjolhede on Oct. 20; and Nathaniel White and Noah Cameron on Oct. 27.
Each performer in the series will perform two individually ticketed 40-minute concerts, one at 7 p.m. and one at 8. The concerts will be limited to 20 spectators and tickets to each show must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $5 and are available to purchase at the LACA gift shop, by calling (231) 845-2787 or online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/shop/courtyard-concerts/16.
Those in attendance must wear a face mask when entering the LACA building and keep it on until they are seated. Concertgoers will also be asked to wear a face mask when exiting the concert through the back of the courtyard.
Following the conclusion of the first concert, LACA staff will wipe down and rearrange the seating in the courtyard for the second concert.
The arts center is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.