LACA: ‘Flora and Fauna’ exhibit opens today; ‘Grab & Go’ starts Saturday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ “Flora and Fauna” exhibit opens today with a public artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will be open until the end of October.
“Flora and Fauna” features artwork dedicated to plants and animals from an array of area artists.
Artists featured in the exhibit include Julie Strabel, Stephanie Kaiser, Denise Ottinger, Ken Cooper, Francie Skarritt, Laura E. Carter, Laurel Felsenfeld, Renee Vance, Randall McKenney, Lynne Haslam, Sharon Mikula, Marion Riedl, Ellen Niemann, Carol Marshall, Rachel Feinberg, Lynn Bouwkamp, Richard Krass, Patti Higinbotham, Deborah Chrystal, Karen de la Durantaye, Rabbit, Joan Riise, Dave Preston, Sheila Preston, Katrina Charles, Timothy McKnight, Sarah Combs, Lynda Fox Blankinship, Andrew Skinner, Maria Ingram Kirby, Tim Marsh, Carolyn Keys, Darwin LaBelle, Bill Castonia, Laura Miller, Brian Kainulainen, Kathlene Barrett, Thom Hawley, Judy Peters, Linda Sandow, Rebecca Bramer, Steve Begnoche and more.
The “Grab & Go” artistic fundraising project will take place Saturday.
This year’s fundraiser features nearly 50 8-inch by 8-inch canvases with original artwork from area artists.
The canvases will be sold at a fixed price of $35 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and buyers can take immediate possession of their selections upon payment.
Artists taking part in the fundraiser are Marie Marfia, Kathleen Barrett, Denise Ottinger, Laura E. Carter, Linda Sandow, Lynne Haslam, Rachel Feinberg, Patricia Carney, Rabbit, Rebecka Bramer, Marion Riedl, Patti Otto and Randy McKinney.
“Grab & Go” artwork will be on display, for a “sneak peek” viewing during Friday’s artist reception for the “Flora and Fauna” exhibit.