LACA, FLSP to host ‘Celebrating the Ludington State Park’ exhibit in August
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is in search of artists to submit artwork for its August 2022 exhibition “Celebrating the Ludington State Park.”
Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. The exhibit is open to all types of medium: photography, drawing, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Artwork will be accepted May 27 through July 29. The cost is $5 per entry, and there is a limit of three entries per artist.
Money from artwork sales will be shared between the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the Friends of the Ludington State Park.
The Ludington State Park is known as the most popular state park in Michigan for its abundant natural resources and activities. The park is home to three campgrounds, sandy beaches, scenic sand dunes, the iconic Big Sable Point Lighthouse, wetlands, marshlands and forests.
Located 2 miles north of Ludington, the state park occupies 5,300 acres of land and is situated between the shores of Lake Michigan and Hamlin Lake with several miles of beautiful shoreline along both lakes. The park also offers wildlife viewing from its extensive trail system.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, email info@ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events and happenings.