LACA hosting fall pottery workshops starting Sept. 21
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) is hosting an array of pottery workshops this fall under the instruction of local artist Mary Case.
Workshops begin Monday, Sept. 21 and continue through the beginning of December. Both adult and youth sessions will be offered, as well as a family workshop which is designed for an adult and child.
Learners can choose from a variety of hand building projects. Students in the adult workshop will have the option to learn to use the potter’s wheel. Two sessions are required to complete either type of project. Family workshops will be offered 9 to 10 a.m. Youth workshops will be offered 4 to 5 p.m. Adults will have the option of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. or 6 8 p.m. Sessions are available on Mondays and Tuesdays, advanced registration is required for each session.
The registration fee for adult and youth workshops is $20 per session, and family workshops are $30 per session. LACA members are eligible for a $5 discount per session. All materials are included for youth and family workshops and clay will be available for purchase for students in the adult workshop.
All sessions are limited to 8 students to ensure proper distancing, and face masks must be worn at all times. To register for an upcoming workshop, visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/pottery or call (231) 845-2787.