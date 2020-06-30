LACA hosts virtual art fair to in lieu of West Shore Art Fair
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a virtual art fair in lieu of the canceled West Shore Art Fair originally slated for July 4-5.
The cancellation of the West Shore Art Fair, which has been recognized as one of the best art fairs in the nation, will result in a loss of revenue and funds for LACA. In an effort to support artists and possibly assist them in a few additional sales, LACA has invited artists who were accepted to participate in the West Shore Art Fair to take part in the virtual art fair. A link can be found on LACA’s website, at www.ludingtonartscenter.org/wsaf-vitrual-art-fair-2020. The virtual fair features artists’ names, a photo and a brief description of their work, as well as a link to artist’s websites or online stores.
LACA encourages community members and supporters of the arts to take some time and peruse the sites and consider making a purchase to help support participating artists.
The site also includes a pair of links for those interested in supporting the center by becoming LACA members, or by making a donation.