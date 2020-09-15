LACA now accepting artwork for annual ‘Arf Prize’ exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is currently accepting original 2D and 3D artwork for its second annual “Arf Prize” gallery exhibit. The exhibit will once again feature an array of dog-themed works, celebrating man’s best friend.
The exhibit will be on display in LACA’s main floor gallery Oct. 2-30, with a very special pooch-friendly opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
Area artists and dog-lovers are encouraged to submit their artwork now through Sept. 25. Artists are limited to three submissions, with a $5 entry fee per submission.
Artwork will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. Check in at the gift shop counter.
For more information, contact Kali Findley at info@ludingtonartscenter.org.