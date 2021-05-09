LACA now accepting artwork for June LGBTQ exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts and West Shore Pride are again teaming up to host an LGBTQ art exhibit, slated for display in the arts center’s performance hall gallery June 4-26.
The exhibit will feature artwork created by LGBTQ artists and artists who create art with themes of equality and love.
LACA will be accepting artwork for the exhibit through May 18. Artists are limited to five submissions. Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed-media, photography, pastels and paintings of watercolor, oil and watercolor are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, or sawtooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
A public artist reception for the exhibit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4. The event will be free and open to the public. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times.