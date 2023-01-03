LACA offers pottery workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is offering two series of pottery workshops this month with local artist Mary Case: Independent Potter 101 and Independent Potter 102.
The workshops aim to provide necessary knowledge and resources to be a successful potter in the LACA Pottery Studio.
Independent Potter 101 will teach the basics of project creation to ensure successful kiln firings, the tools available in the studio, glazing guidelines, and how to use underglazes successfully. This three-part workshop will be offered Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11, 18, and 25, and Thursday mornings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12, 19, and 26.
Independent Potter 102 requires a successful completion of the 101 workshop or equivalent experience through other pottery workshops. Students will learn about the kiln firing temperatures, how to determine if projects are ready to fire, how to add water to dry glazes successfully, how to determine if a type of clay can be fired in the LACA kiln, ideal glazes to purchase, and more. The three-part workshop will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, and 15, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, and 16.
Registration per course is $90 for LACA members and includes reference materials. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling 231-845-2787.
LACA houses a pottery studio complete with table space, community glazes, and project storage areas. Potters are required to bring their own tools and to clean up the space after use.
Pottery can be fired on site at an average price of $2 per piece for each firing.
Community members interested in using the space must be LACA members and must complete the Independent Potter 101 and 102 classes or demonstrate equivalent knowledge.
Everyone is eligible to become a LACA member. The Ludington Area Arts Council is a 501©3 nonprofit organization. All LACA members receive base benefits including weekly purchase discounts, special commission rates, and private member-only events.
Memberships start at $40 per person, are tax-deductible, and valid for one year. Additional perks are based on the chosen level. Learn more about membership levels and purchase membership online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.