LACA picked as viewing site for Manhattan Short film festival
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has been selected as a viewing site for Manhattan Short 2021, the 24th annual short film festival taking place across six continents Sept. 24-Oct. 3.
The festival’s 10 films screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.
Ten finalists hail from eight countries, with films from the U.K, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland, Norway, Italy and Canada, alongside two films each from France and the U.S. These final 10 films represent the best short films from among 970 submissions from 70 countries received for 2021.
The festival continues to be a showcase for new voices and perspectives. “Death By Handshake” director Hudson Flynn, for example, was just 16 years old when he created his wry nod to New York City living during the COVID-19 pandemic. Humor also pervades films like “Rough” from Northern Ireland, France’s “Archibald’s Syndrome” and “Monsieur Cachemire” of Canada. “Out of Time and the animated “Aurora” are close studies by a pair of woman directors of life at different stages of our existence from French and American perspectives. Short films tackling big topics include Norway’s “The Kicksled Choir,” which offers a refreshing look at conflict resolution, while “Bad Omen” examines how a woman copes with stark circumstances in Afghanistan. “Closed to The Light” reaches back in time to focus on a riveting moment in World War II Italy while the U.K.’s “Ganef” examines that war’s trickle-down effect on subsequent generations.
Screenings of the Manhattan Short will take place:
• Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/manhattan-short or in the LACA gift shop, at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
View the festivals trailer at https://youtu.be/luWCQeR5vDI.