LACA plans free events in conjunction with ‘Sacred Feminine’ exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is hosting two upcoming events in conjunction with its exhibit March exhibit, “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine: Honoring Women’s Herstory Month.”
A spring equinox drum circle will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 in the center’s performance hall. Participants should bring a drum if they have one, though extras will be available.
Following the drum circle those in attendance will have a chance to walk the labyrinth installed in the center’s performance hall. Walking a labyrinth is a serene meditative journey helping to release stress, restore balance and renew spirit.
The Dances of Universal Peace’s (DUP) Sacred Earth Tribe from Benzonia will host a dance in the art center’s performance hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.
DUP draws upon the sacred phrases, scriptures and poetry of the earth’s spiritual traditions, blending live music and simple movements into living experiences of unity, peace and integration. These multicultural circle dances help build community and awareness through singing, chanting and movement. No experience is necessary.
The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend and take part in the dances.
The “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine” exhibit is the center’s first-ever national juried show and features nearly 60 pieces of art created by 48 artists from across the country and Canada.
The exhibit is free to view and is on display Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.