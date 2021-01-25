LACA presents Valentine’s Day virtual dinner theater
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its first virtual dinner theater on Valentine’s Day weekend, featuring a production of “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” by Don Zolidis.
This one-act comedy will feature performances by Jake Bergmann, Kendra Carr, Zane DenHartog, Morgan Findley, Kali Gilbert, Sean Gilbert, Josh Gordon, Michelle Kiessel, Kaija Luusua, Joshua McGhan, Heather Moremen, Cherlye Morin, Christine Plummer, Rick Plummer, Michael Ray, Rhonda Richards, Kara Rose, Erin Thibault, Erin Webb, Topher Webb and Kaylie Wells.
“After selling out last year’s ‘The Diary of Adam and Eve,’ we knew the community would enjoy another dinner theater for Valentine’s Day,” said Kali Gilbert, LACA office manager and director of the virtual production. “Since our audience will be in their own homes, we’re encouraging everyone to order take-out from their favorite local restaurant for the dinner portion of the evening.”
Tickets are on sale exclusively at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45787. The $20 ticket price is per-device, meaning that you and your valentine can share a single ticket. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. All showtimes are in Eastern time, but LACA expects the event to be viewed nationwide.