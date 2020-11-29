LACA’s Annual Home for the Holidays to be shown virtually
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) presents the sixth annual We’ll Be Home for the Holidays concert, for the first time in a fully virtual format.
The event is hosted by Sean and Kali Gilbert. This year’s event will feature performances by Edgar Struble, Taylor Makowicki, Carlos Adan Ortega, Brian Oberlin, Fremont John, Brielle Ashton, Ed Santarelli and more. Plus, there will be a special reading from the Mason County District Library.
Home for the Holidays is free to the public thanks to sponsorships from Stubbs Painting Services, Jamesport Brewing Company, Executive Wealth Management, Safety Decals, Jac Russell — REALTOR Greenridge Realty Ludington, West Shore Bank, Synergy Broadcast Group, Point of Healing Acupuncture, Todd and Brad Reed Photography, Katie Pro Video, an anonymous donor in recognition of the Rotary Club of Ludington and many of LACA’s valued members.
The special program will premiere at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11 on www.youtube.com/ludingtonartscenter, 97.7 FM and 98.7 FM and public access Channel 190.