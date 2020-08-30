LACA’s Grad & Go art fundraiser to go virtual Sept. 5
Seventy-two pieces of original artwork created by more than 22 area artists will go up for sale online at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 during the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ first-ever Grab & Go art fundraiser.
The artworks, created on 8-inch by 8-inch canvases, will be available for purchase on a fist-come, first-served basis for $35 each, with 100 percent of the sale price going to the arts center. Artwork purchased online will be shipped for free or can be picked up in person at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Originally planned as an in-person sale and celebration in the spring, the Grab & Go fundraiser was reimagined due to COVID-19.
The 72 pieces of artwork created for the fundraiser are currently on display in the lobby of the arts center. Community members are encouraged to visit the art center prior to the kick-off of the sale, and then purchase the piece via LACA’s online store at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Grab & Go artwork can be purchased in-person during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Once a piece has been sold, it will be removed for the wall and the remaining artworks will be rearranged.
“This is a great way to show your support for the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and also get a nice piece of original art,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said. “LACA is very grateful to the many talented artists who donated their time and talent to create these 8-inch by 8-inch canvases.”
Artists taking part in the Grab & Go art fundraiser include Kathlene Barrett, Lynda Fox Blankinship, Patricia G. Carney, Laura E. Carter, Paula DeGregorio, Karen de la Durantaye, Sue Mayo Griffin, Lynne Haslam, Brian Kainulainen, John Marek, Carol Nelson, Ellen Niemann, Denise Ottinger, Judy Peters, Sheila Preston, Marion I. Riedl, Linda Sandow, Andrew Skinner, Amelia Skinner, Sophia Skinner and Barbara Taveirne.
For more information about LACA events, including exhibits, workshops and performances, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or find LACA on Facebook.